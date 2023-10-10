Jason Arno honored at NYS Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony

29 fallen firefighters, including Jason Arno, will be honored at the 26th annual ceremony in Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State's 26th annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony is happening in Albany on Tuesday.

29 firefighters who died in the line of duty will be remembered. One of the 29 firefighters is Western New York's Jason Arno, who died in the line of duty while fighting a fire on Main Street in March.

All members of the public and local community are welcome to attend the ceremony to help honor and remember the lives that have been lost.

The New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial was dedicated by Governor George E. Pataki in 1998.