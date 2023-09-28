Engine 2 dedicates new truck to Jason Arno

The new engine dedication comes just before the start of Fire safety Prevention month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown joined Buffalo firefighters, the Buffalo Fire commissioner, and Jason Arno's family on Thursday to dedicate the new fire engine and pay tribute to those fallen Buffalo firefighters.

The ceremony also featured Buffalo Fire Chaplin Paul Seil, who blessed the new engine, and also shed light on two other Buffalo firefighters who lost their lives on the line of duty, and will have their names featured along with Arno's on the truck.

"The tragic death of Firefighter Arno was a profound loss for our entire community, and in honoring my vow to find ways to keep his memory alive, we are proud to dedicate the Buffalo Fire Department's newest engine in his name," Mayor Brown said.

"Firefighter Arno made it his mission to make our city a better and safer place for everyone. He died a hero and will forever be a hero."

Firefighter Jason Arno was killed in March of 2023 while on the line of duty fighting a fire on Main Street. Arno was a three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department and had served with distinction at Engine Company 2, located on the corner of Elmwood and Virginia.

The truck also will honor the names of Buffalo Firefighters Raymond C. Zahm (1929) and Fred C. McClellan (1952), who lost lives lives while on the line of duty.

The new engine will be housed at the Elmwood and Virginia location. It cost $775,000 along with a new Aerial ladder that was purchased in February for $1.8 million. The ladder will be housed at Clinton Street at Company 15.

At the dedication ceremony, the fire commissioner also mentioned how October is Fire Prevention Week, and there will be opportunities for the community to come learn more about what Buffalo Firefighters do during open houses throughout the month.

Open houses will be on"

Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Engine 2 on Virginia & Elmwood from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 Engine 36 on Hertel from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engine 4 on Abbott & Hollywood from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Engine 21 on Jefferson and Kingsley from noon to 1:30 p.m. Engine 23 on Bailey from 1 to 2:30 p.m.



This year's theme for the awareness month is "Cooking Safety Starts With You," and it was chosen because of Jason Arno's hobbies outside the station being cooking. He had taken culinary classes, worked at a restaurant, and enjoyed sharing his culinary skills with his fellow firefighters by cooking gourmet meals in the fire house.

To learn more about Fire prevention week visit www.buffalony.gov

