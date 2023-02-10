Tri-County Country Club destroyed by Sunday morning's fire

Investigators ruled the accidental, saying it started from electrical problems.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forestville and other surrounding fire companies responded to a call at Tri-County Country Club around six Sunday morning on Rt 39 in Forestville, NY. Investigators determined the fire originated in the southeast corner of the main building. They ruled the fire an accident, saying it started from electrical problems.

"One of the saddest times ever to come and look at the building because there were so many times that it was nothing but happy times," says one club member.

Tri-County Country Club members are hurting. The place that brought them many memories is gone.

"It doesn't take a fire to get rid of us here," says another club member.

The blaze was handled by several surrounding fire companies. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

"Sometimes, things happened to good, properly trained people. There is an inherent risk of danger," says Noel Guttman, Director of Emergency Services.

Members have gotten permission to enter the premises throughout the day and retrieve belongings. Staff have been gathering at its maintenance building to discuss what's next for the club.

A Facebook post made by Tri-County expresses their sadness about Sunday morning's fire. The post goes on to say those at the club are also shocked and trying to process it all. The club asks members to refrain from entering the property as it remains closed. Cones are blocking the entrance to keep members out, and an orange net fence borders the building's perimeter.