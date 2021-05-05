Erie County Sheriff's Office hosting a Mother's Day weekend car seat check

The event will take place Saturday at the Alden Substation at Alden Town Hall.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Parents and guardians can get a little bit of piece of mind at a child car seat check this weekend.

The free event is being hosted on Saturday at the Alden Substation at Alden Town Hall at 3311 Wende Rd. from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Everyone is asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask. Due to COVID-19 protocols, only a limited number of car seats will be checked, so people are encouraged to be patient.

There will be another car seat check, May 21 from noon - 3 p.m.at the Eagle Club located at 4569 Broadway in Depew.