Erie County Sheriff's Office hosting a Mother's Day weekend car seat check

ALDEN, N.Y. — Parents and guardians can get a little bit of piece of mind at a child car seat check this weekend.
The free event is being hosted on Saturday at the Alden Substation at Alden Town Hall at 3311 Wende Rd. from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Everyone is asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask. Due to COVID-19 protocols, only a limited number of car seats will be checked, so people are encouraged to be patient.
There will be another car seat check, May 21 from noon - 3 p.m.at the Eagle Club located at 4569 Broadway in Depew.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers in passenger vehicles.