Chautauqua County Fair cancelled for second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns

Organizers say safety of the fair's visitors, participants and the community is their highest priority and hope to return next year.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, there will be no Chautauqua County Fair.

In a statement posted Tuesday on its website, organizers say after careful consideration, cancelling the event was the most prudent choice.

"The impact of the fair's cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration," said Dave Wilson, president of the Fair Board. "We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors and everyone who rely on the income and exposure the Chautauqua County Fair brings them."

Since 1881, the fair has only been cancelled three years during WWII.

"We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Chautauqua County," Wilson said. "Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We'll miss you."