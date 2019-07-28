NEW YORK — The first of seven legs in the Empire State Ride took place on Sunday.

Riders who participated Sunday traveled 57 miles, from Wagner College on Staten Island to Stony Point.

Riders will cover 546 miles in the seven legs, with that last one ending in Niagara Falls on Saturday.

Nearly 180 riders from 22 states are taking part in the event, which is being held for a sixth time.

The Empire State Ride has raised more than $900,000, with hopes of topped the $1 million mark this week. The funds benefit the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

2 On Your Side will have more coverage of the event throughout the week.

