BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patients and visitors at Roswell Park were treated to a flash mob of music and dance Wednesday morning.

Performers from Summer Theatre Arts Group Experience (STAGE) entertained folks with songs from the musical Mamma Mia.

The group is learning and performing the musical this summer and came out to bring a smile to people at Roswell.

"It's nice to give them a glimpse of what we're doing and give them something to smile about," said Brittany Hoffman, who plays one of the leads in the musical.

STAGE is a non-profit summer theater program that is open to teens and young adults age 14-22.

The Mamma Mia musical runs August 8-11 at the Sheridan Parkside Community Center Auditorium in Tonawanda.

For more information on purchasing tickets, check out their website at: kentonstage.org