Annual Fight for Air Climb held at Bills' stadium, virtually

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers got up early Saturday morning to climb about 620 steps at Highmark Stadium for the Fight for Air Climb.

Participants were able to do the climb at the stadium or virtually. All the money raised benefits the American Lung Association.

2 On Your Side's own Heather Waldman climbed the steps at the stadium and sent back a video.

This popular stair climb event was reimagined this year to offer a safe in-person climb experience or a virtual climb around the world to help raise money to defeat lung cancer, ease the burden of lung disease and improve the air we breathe.

In the past, the climb has been held at Seneca One Tower in Buffalo.

Channel 2 was a proud media sponsor of the event.