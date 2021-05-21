With COVID concerns, Bills offseason workouts broken into 3 phases

Per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL has implemented a 3-phase offseason workout for all NFL teams.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' offseason still is built around COVID-19 protocols, which have dominated the NFL for the past 12 months.

Right now, Bills players are taking place in voluntary offseason workouts. The NFL has divided these different workouts into three different phases within nine weeks, which also fall in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Phase One (per NFL):

April 19-May 14

This period lasts two to four weeks and focuses more on strength and conditioning including rehab. This also included the start of rookie minicamp, which ran from May 14 through May 16.

Phase Two (per NFL):

May 17-May 21

Changed to one week, which includes on-field workouts and drills. Also, 11-on-11 drills are allowed to be ran with defensive and offensive players. They are only done at “walk-through” pace and not at full-practice speed.

Putting that work in. 💪 pic.twitter.com/i2znzDGzvp — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 15, 2021

Phase Three (per NFL):

May 24-June 18

The final phase is for a month. This entire phase can be in-person with practice and in “classroom” settings. Teams are allowed ten days of organized practices with no live contact. Per the NFL, “7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11” is allowed. These practices are still voluntary and not mandatory.