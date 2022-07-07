Caught on video: West Seneca Police officers rescue deer stuck in a fence

The entire rescue was captured on the officers' body cameras.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Oh deer!

The West Seneca Police Department saved the day for a baby fawn that got it's leg stuck in a fence.

Thursday morning, just as the sun was rising, officers got a call about the stuck deer.

The deer was struggling to get out, but it's one leg was wedged into the fencing. Officers tried to get it loose, but ended up needing to cut the fencing to finally free the fawn.

The entire rescue was captured on the officers' body cameras. It did not appear the fawn was hurt and he scurried away.

You can watch the rescue on the West Seneca Police Department's Facebook page.

During times when Animal Control isn't available we often get called upon to free deer from nets, railings, fences, etc. Sometimes it's nice to share a lighter side of police work, so here is a video from this morning courtesy of the overnight shift, brought to you by Bang energy drinks and Sunoco breakfast sandwiches. Posted by West Seneca Police Department on Thursday, July 7, 2022

The West Seneca Police Department are keen to help rescue animals. In April, they assisted the SPCA in rescuing a loose sheep that was running around Harlem.