Rabid bat found in the Town of Pendleton

The Town of Pendleton has been made aware of a rabid bat.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has reported a rabid bat in the Town of Pendleton on Thursday.

The report started when two household residents had concerns regarding the potential contact with a bat. Those who made the report followed the post exposure with a rabies treatment at a local hospital. No domesticated pets were harmed at this time.

People should be made aware that bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus, and it is possible that a rabid animal could spread the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible to those affected.

A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample to public health officials, and continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County.

People should also be aware that it is a viral disease that nearly always results in the death of the animal domesticated or not that is not protected with a rabies vaccination, according to the Health Department.

The Niagara County Department of Health would like to remind its county residents and the general public of the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals by

Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.

Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Keep family pets indoors at night.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard.

Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away.

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian.

People in the area are encouraged report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at (716) 439-7444 and can learn more at www.niagaracounty.com