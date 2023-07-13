Food festival this weekend in Lockport

Lockport is hosting their annual LKT Food Fest

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking to try some new food this weekend?

Lockport Main Street, which is a non-profit organization, is excited to announce the return of their LKT Food Fest on Sunday August 13 from 11-4pm.

The festival will bring people the opportunity to experience foods from local restaurants, food producers, wineries, distilleries, beer producers, specialty food producers, and farms located up & down Main Street.

Those attending can also find that the event will have live music, vendors, and a family area that provides games, art, activities, and resting areas for families attending with young children.