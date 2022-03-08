Niagara County Legislature declares Wednesday 'Lloyd Day'

Niagara County Legislature has given the SPCA bucket list pup his own day of recognition

Wednesday, Aug. 3 is now officially "Lloyd Day" in Niagara County.

The Niagara County Legislature presented famous pittie rescue Lloyd with an official proclamation giving him his very own day. Lloyd has become a local celebrity for checking off his bucket list.

The proclamation posted on the rescue pages Facebook read as follows:

"Whereas, Lloyd – the 12 year old Niagara SPCA hospice Pitte who has charmed the entire Niagara County animal-loving community into taking him on adventures to help him complete his bucket list.

Whereas Lloyd has been gaining a multitude of daily followers thereby spreading love, acceptance, and joy across our community, nation and even worldwide, becoming an Ambassadog spreading the message of other shelter animals seeking forever homes;

Whereas, Lloyd’s adventures and love for life “on the outside” in what are believed to be his sunset days have inspired “Lloyd’s Legacy” –a Make a Shelter Dog’s Day Program that will live on at our Niagara community animal shelter, enabling many more dogs seeking their Forever Homes to enjoy enriching adventures and joyful non-kennel time, in hopes of being adopted or fostered; be it

Resolved that, the Niagara County Legislature hereby declares Wednesday, August 3rd as Lloyd Day throughout Niagara County.

A day dedicated to care for homeless animals and showing kindness to each other.

A day to Be Like Lloyd."

The local celebrity is 12-years-old and is believed to be in his sunset days, as he suffers from kidney failure and has a large tumor on his back leg.

The Niagara County SPCA has been celebrating Lloyd who has helped raise awareness of the needs of homeless animals.

Lloyd's adventures have made him a local celebrity as people have been following along with his journey on Facebook where the Niagara County SPCA posts updates of his daily trips outside the shelter.

Lloyd's adventures have inspired “Lloyd’s Legacy – Make a Shelter Dog’s Day” program that will give dogs similar opportunities at the Niagara County SPCA.

"The program will enable many more dogs seeking their forever homes to enjoy enriching adventures and joyful non-kennel time, while hopefully increasing their chances of being adopted or fostered," the Niagara County SPCA said about the program.