Buffalo firefighter adopts dog he rescued

The dog will live with the firefighter's mother.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dog rescued in Buffalo is now going to his 'fur-ever' home thanks to the firefighter that saved him.

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter shared that recently a little dog was brought in who was in pretty rough shape. He had matted fur that desperately needed to be groomed and was in need of medical attention.

After receiving the care he needed, this dog was paid a special visit.

A Buffalo firefighter, Mark Wojnar with Ladder 2, was the one who helped save the dog. Wojnar noticed the dog running up an entrance to Route 33 and stopped traffic with another good samaritan.

Wojnar drove across traffic and tackled the dog to save him, according to the animal shelter.

Wojnar ended up going back to the animal shelter and adopted the dog for his mother.

"We're so thankful for his quick thinking and to his mother for opening her home to this lucky dog," the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The dog doesn't yet have a name, but the shelter wanted to share the happy story.