Buffalo Zoo gorilla moved to new zoo

Earlier this month the zoo announced that one of its gorillas would be moved at the recommendation of the AZA.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two weeks ago the Buffalo Zoo announced it would be moving one of its gorillas to a new zoo. Now that new zoo has been announced.

Kayin, the seven-year-old western lowland gorilla arrived at his new home in, the Saint Louis Zoo in St. Louis, Missouri.

The AZA Western Lowland Gorilla SSP made the recommendation to move him since Kayin no longer needs to rely on his mother. This is natural for gorillas at this age and they begin to move away from their birth group.

In St. Louis, he will be going a bachelor group. It includes three silverbacks, Joe, Bakari, and Zachary - the term silverbacks is used to refer to adult male gorillas. The groups of males go off in search of partners.