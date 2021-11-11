North Tonawanda veteran gets surprise of a lifetime on Veterans Day

Roger Wilhelm served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. His wife Jan is the one who nominated him to get the special honor that he didn't see coming.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The best things always seem to walk into our lives when we least expect it.

"Hey Roger, Happy Veterans Day, sir. You were nominated to win a free room makeover," said Pat Williams, owner of contracting company Decked Out Western New York.

Such as a price tag of thousands of dollars suddenly being erased.

"One of the rooms we've neglected is the computer tech room," said Jan Wilhelm. "Or maybe the living room."

It's all because Roger Wilhelm dedicated four years of his life to the Air Force.

"Thank you. This is the least we can do to show you our appreciation for that," Roger Wilhelm said.

Williams understands Roger Wilhelm's sacrifice for his country.

"My uncle was an Air Force veteran. He was in a helicopter crash during an exercise for the Gulf War." Williams said. "His helicopter was recovered, but none of the bodies of the pilots were."

Now it's his selflessness, along with Len Co Lumber, Sherwin Williams, Schaffermade, and a local artist who are leaving a surprising impact.

"It's very nice. I mean, it was totally unexpected," Jan Wilhelm said. "When he was battling his cancer, it took a lot of our savings. There's really nothing to fall back on. I don't know what to say. Thank you so much everyone."

On Veterans Day and every day, the gratitude goes to all the true heroes: those who have paved the way and keep this the land of the free.