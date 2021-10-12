Local businesses want nominations to give Western New York veteran free room makeover

Nominations are accepted through November 5. A winner will be announced on Veteran's Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a veteran or know a veteran who needs some home remodeling work done, now is your chance to nominate them for a free room makeover.

Pat Williams owns a contracting company called Decked Out WNY. He decided to give back in a unique way this year by partnering with four local businesses to help remodel a room for one lucky veteran.

Those businesses are Sherwin Williams, SchafferMade Carpentry, Len Co Lumber and local artist Ashley Kay.

Nominations are due by Nov. 5 and a winner will be announced on Nov. 11.

"It's an underserved population across the country. I think the dedication and service they've given is far beyond what we give them recognition for," said Kevin Coppola, co-owner of Len Co Lumber.

"I probably will end up tearing up when I see whoever is chosen and their reaction," Williams said.