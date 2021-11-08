Now underway, what changes can you expect to see at Erie County Fair?

Channel 2 is a proud sponsor of fireworks that will take place every night at 9:30.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — After a brief hiatus because of the COVID pandemic last year, the Erie County Fair is back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds through August 22.

For the most part, though, fairgoers say the Erie County Fair seems like it has always been, and they're happy about it.

"We're so happy to be back here in person because we really wanted our son to see all the animals and really get to enjoy the fair like we have since we were kids too," Lisa Bauman of Tonawanda said.

Pretty soon she and her husband, Brad Bauman, will have another member of the family to bring to the fair too.

"We got a bun in the oven," Brad Bauman said.

"We can't wait to bring our future children to the fair," Lisa Bauman said.

Bringing generations of family members to the Erie County Fair is a trend that has continued every year.

"A lot of people come to the fair because their parents brought them, and they came because their parents brought them. Now they can keep continuing that tradition," said Jessica Underberg, CEO of the Erie County Agricultural Society.

It's what made not having the fair at all last year hard.

However, this year it's back, and there are only a few changes fairgoers will notice.

There are less vendors indoors just because contracts were signed before the state gave the go ahead for full capacity. You must also reserve your tickets online but don't have to do it for a specific day.

Tickets cost $13.50, and there's a tutorial online for those who need help purchasing them. If you need help, all you have to do is ask when you get there.

"We've walked a lot of seniors through how to buy their tickets online. Most of them, once we walk them through, they go, 'Oh, that was pretty easy.' It's just like going to the Buffalo Bills game or flying on an airplane. You have to get that electronic version," Underberg said.

Some things haven't changed though.

You can check out all the baby animals. Though they're more spaced out, there's also still a variety of rides to go on and plenty of fried food to keep you full and satisfied.