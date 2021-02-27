Botanical Gardens adds dates for Enchanted Winter Escape exhibit

The venue says the Gardens After Dark event was so popular during its February run that it's adding dates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you didn't get the chance to check out Gardens After Dark at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, you have an extra chance

The venue says the Enchanted Winter Escape exhibit was so popular during its February run that it's adding dates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, meaning the display will now be around through March 6.

This Enchanted Winter Escape exhibit ran in place of the usual Lumagination event that the Botanical Gardens hold each year.

You do have to make reservation before attending the event, and masks are required for anyone who is on the Botanical Gardens grounds.