Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape lights up Botanical Gardens

The gardens lit up a variety of different plants that match a magical, winter theme. This series is in place of the annual Lumagination event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new night-time exhibit at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens called Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape.

The gardens are lit up with a variety of different plants that match a magical, winter theme. This series is in place of the usual Lumagination event that the Botanical Gardens hold each year.

It is open on select nights this month and in February. You do have to make reservation before attending, and masks are required for anyone who is on the Botanical Gardens grounds.

The event is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and during school winter break.