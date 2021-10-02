Warm up with your Valentine inside the tropical oasis at the gardens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nothing says Valentine Day like flowers and it's Love Week at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens.

The gardens are decorated for Gardens After Dark- which comes alive in the evenings on Thursdays through Sundays. This year's theme is Enchanted Winter Escape, and it highlights the plant collection and architecture with colorful lighting throughout the conservatory.

Vice President Erin Grajek says a visit to the gardens this time of year is like a tropical escape, especially at a time when less people are traveling.

"Every time you come to the gardens, it's a calming and soothing experience. When you walk around and see all the green colors, the flowers, and the bright colors of the flowers, and especially our water features, really do a wonderful thing for your stress level, and just sort of taking a minute to walk around and enjoy nature is really impactful," she told 2 On Your Side.

Gardens After Dark runs Thursday through Sunday evenings through February 28th.