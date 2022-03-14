They're back! Order your butter lamb ice cream cake now

The ice cream shop posted on Facebook Sunday saying that Easter is around the corner and so are the famous butter lamb cakes. Last year, Lake Effect Ice Cream said the cakes are made with about one quart of ice cream, along with yellow frosting, Easter grass and spring flowers. The butter lambs are $25.

In the post, they said "We have received many emails asking when we would announce this years butter lamb cakes, but the thing that struck me the most is that people kept mentioning that it had become a tradition in their family. We love that. Any time something we make becomes that a tradition here in Buffalo its an amazing thing. What is more iconic to Easter in Buffalo than the butter lamb? And these lambs are looking better than ever with a rich coat of fluffy frosting. They are one quart of special creamy, buttery ice cream that we made especially for the occasion. We then add some Easter grass frosting and some spring flowers. "