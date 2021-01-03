Lake Effect Ice Cream to sell their ice cream 'butter lamb' cakes for Easter

Lake Effect Ice Cream says their holiday specialty sells out fast, so don't miss your chance at ordering one.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're about a month away from Easter, so it's already time to start thinking about all those traditional treats like -- the butter lambs!

Or even better -- an ice cream cake in the shape of the butter lamb.

According to Lake Effect Ice Cream's Facebook post, the cakes are made with about one quart of ice cream, made special for Easter, along with yellow frosting, Easter grass and spring flowers. You can even pick out one of two flag options.

