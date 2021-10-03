College Club of Buffalo's quilt project needs your help

The campaign is to collect cloth face masks from organizations and individuals and turn them into a quilt.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How future Western New Yorkers remember the COVID-19 pandemic will depend largely on who is telling the story and the pieces of this time, big and small, left behind.

A year ago, we couldn't quite imagine mask-wearing would become what it is now. That we would have a bunch at the ready, stuffed in coats and cars and backpacks, ready to protect us and those around us.

The College Club of Buffalo is an organization committed to education and community, with a history of volunteerism with social, educational and cultural groups. Recently they have been thinking about the pandemic's effect on our community.

"We haven't had a crisis like this in 100 years. 1914, when we were incorporated, the club came through with rolled bandages for World War One and sold war bonds and some of them with the Red Cross and went overseas," said Beverly Thomas, the President of College Club of Buffalo. "And so we have a long history of service. And we're very proud of that."

Beverly said the group wanted to do something to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Erie County. So they've launched a campaign to collect cloth face masks from organizations and individuals and turn them into a quilt.

"So we thought this was a good way to represent people that are that are now not with us any longer," Beverly said. "And also to pay tribute to everyone that's helped of the nurses, the doctors, the organizations that have participated. So I'm very pleased that we've already gotten a nice response from part of the community and we're hoping everyone sends us a mask!"

Here's what they're looking for: clean, cloth masks with the loops or ties removed. That's it.

All you have to do is mail them, along with a name, address and phone number of the individual or organization to:

The College Club of Buffalo

264 Summer Street

Buffalo, N.Y. 14222

The deadline is April 30.

"Eventually we will be donating the quilt to someone as a permanent display," said Beverly. "We've discussed maybe where perhaps the Historical Society maybe one of the hospitals that has been so integral in taking care of patients, maybe City Hall."

"We're really looking forward to seeing the community responds, and hopefully, we'll meet more friends through it," she said. "And that's one thing quilting does is bring people together. I think that's going to be an important thing."

Beverly said one of their club members is a master quilter so she'll be doing a lot of the work here, but they are also collaborating with many quilting clubs here in Western New York.