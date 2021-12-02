Empire Brewing Company announces return of "Local Grind" scotch ale cold brew

“We have been working with the fine folks at Premier Gourmet for quite a few years, Head Roaster Sjaan and her team work hard to make sure we have the finest quality coffee possible," said Dan Miller, head brewer at Empire Brewing Company. "On our latest release, Empire Local Grind, we decided to use Brazilian Santos Beans, which are freshly roasted and ground within hours of the cold infusion into this brew. The Brazilian Santos brings hints of dark fruits and chocolate that complement the rich toffee and caramel sweetness of our scotch ale."