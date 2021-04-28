See WNY in a new way: Buffalo Bike Tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kevin O’Neill celebrated Buffalo Bike Tours . It is a great way to enjoy the architecture of our city, or learn more about some of western New York‘s most popular restaurants and local favorite dishes. They also offer a scenic waterfront tour, and they also have self guided tours on their app.

The rent bikes by the hour, or by the day out of their Canalside hub. You can take their tours while riding your own bike. You can also just take your bike for the day and make your own adventure. They are looking forward to a busy summer with people exploring Western New York in a new way.