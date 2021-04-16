Eagles Up Close: Weekend Event at Iroquois Wildlife Refuge

"Alabama Swamps" Hosting Unique Nature Event

BASOM, N.Y. — Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge is a sprawling area that is partially in Orleans County and partially in Genesee County.

The protected woods and wetlands are very busy in spring and fall due to migratory birds, and there are some impressive permanent residents there.

This weekend and next weekend, guests to the free event are invited to get a close look at an eagle's nest. Experts with powerful binoculars and scopes will offer peeks to visitors. They would be happy to answer any questions regarding the eagles or other bird life on the property.

There are also miles of trails to hike, ranging in length from a half mile to 3 miles.