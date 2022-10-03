Oxford Pennant featured in new season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The Buffalo company worked with the Amazon show's prop department to create custom designs for the new season's premiere episode.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular Buffalo company is teaming up with a popular Amazon Prime TV show.

Even if you're a big fan of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," you may have completely missed the custom pennants from Oxford Pennant in the first episode of season four, which launched on the streaming service late last month.

A portion of the episode, titled "Rumble on the Wonder Wheel," takes place at Coney Island. You can spot the actors holding the bright red and yellow pennants as they stroll around the theme park, and riding along with them in the now-iconic ferris wheel scene.