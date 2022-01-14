Oxford Pennant rolls out new Bills Touchdown Plow for the playoffs

The tricked-out Toyota Tundra is a way to celebrate the playoffs and raise awareness for the brand's annual Oishei Children's Hospital fundraiser.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each year when the Bills make the playoffs, Oxford Pennant donates a percentage of all of their Buffalo gear to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Last year they raised $38,000 and this year they wanted to do something to get people excited about the playoffs and raise awareness for the fundraiser.

Enter, the Bills Touchdown Plow!

It's a Toyota Tundra decorated with Oxford Pennant Bills designs, with flashing lights, booming speakers, and subwoofers.

The Oxford Pennant crew says the truck is made to last well into winter just like the 2021 Buffalo Bills.

"We love this idea to create this vehicle that's exclusively Buffalo," Oxford Pennant Co-Owner Dave Horesh told 2 On Your Side. "One of the things we were talking about is how much fun it would be if the Bills made it to the Super Bowl. We'd be in Los Angeles in February, it's 70 degrees, and we're driving down Hollywood Boulevard blasting Super Freak with our Bills logo on the side of the truck, on the way to the Super Bowl. So if they make it, we're going."

Here's where you can see the Touchdown Plow out and about this weekend:

Friday, January 14: 731 Main Street, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday., January 15: 810 Main Street, 10 am to 12 pm and 731 Main Street 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pregame for Patriots vs. Bills: Bills Store Parking Lot at Highmark Stadium