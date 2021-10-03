Buffalo 4-year-old donates piggy bank money twice to save USS The Sullivans

The first time he donated all his savings, about $3. But on Wednesday afternoon, he gave a little more than $20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four-year-old Arrow Swartwout has not just donated to the USS The Sullivans once. He's done so twice now.

It's all because his grandmother, Tara Welty, inspired him to break open his piggy bank.

"The first time it was just some pennies and nickels and dimes. It couldn't have added up to more than $3," Welty said.

Arrow was doing what he could. Arrow even came back with a little more than $20 from his piggy bank Wednesday afternoon, all to save a ship he and Welty walk past all the time.

"He asked where the holes were, some of the bubbling," Welty said.

Welty explained to Arrow last week that the ship needed repairs, including how other people were stepping up to donate. It's what led to the 4-year-old's donation and to incredible reactions.

Arrow was awarded a flag, a couple hundred dollars, tickets to the Naval Park and that's just the start.

Developer Douglas Jemal, who's putting $10,000 toward the ship's repairs, says he will always be there for Arrow.

"I will be behind that boy in anything I can possibly do for the rest of my life," Jemal said.

For many Americans and Buffalonians, the USS The Sullivans has stood as a reminder of what this country and its ancestors fought to protect.

That includes Tara's dad, Elmer, who served in World War II and would be proud of his great grandson's selfless act.

"Oh, I think it would mean a lot to him, definitely. It would just melt his heart," Welty said.

She wants Arrow's good deed to inspire a little hope but that's not all.

"(I hope) that we encourage children to be a part of the community," Welty said.

Because if Arrow has showed us anything, it's that kids can make difference too.

The campaign to Save USS The Sullivans has raised more than $300,000 of a $1 million goal.