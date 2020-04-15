BUFFALO, N.Y. — Maddie Ross of Akron and her family are supposed to be in Scotland right now. Working with Make-A-Wish of Western New York, she wished to go visit her sister, Maison, there while she was studying abroad. The girls and their parents were going to spend the week visiting castles and learning about their Scottish heritage.

Maddie's trip is now on hold, but the organization still wanted her to feel special this week. So they sent a group of bagpipers from the Erie County Sheriff's Pipes and Drums to surprise her outside of her house on Saturday.

"It was a good surprise," Maddie told 2 On Your Side. "I was in shock."

"We told her we're going to take the dog for a walk," Maddie's mother, Debbie, said. "So when she walked outside, she heard the bagpipes, she was speechless. She was shocked."

Once she got over the initial shock, Maddie started to dance a jig to the music, showing off her true Scottish pride.

Wishes like Maddie's that require travel are being postponed, but Make-A-Wish Western New York is still working to grant wishes however they can, with things they can do for children safely in their homes, such as gifts, bedroom makeovers, or backyard playhouses.

You can learn how to help in their mission by visiting their website.

