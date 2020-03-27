BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like other high school music students around the country, the ones at Amherst High School are missing rehearsals, concerts and even a music trip this spring.

After a few days without school, they realized what they missed the most was just singing together every day. Since they couldn't physically get together to make music, they figured out a way to do to virtually.

Senior Logan Sullivan got several of his classmates to record themselves singing an arrangement of "When You Wish Upon a Star," then he used a computer program to mix all of the voices together into one video, resulting in beautiful harmony.

"In school our choir teacher taught us that the most important part of singing is the kind of community it creates," Sullivan told 2 On Your Side. "While this video might only be 20 seconds long, I think it can impact people in a significant way."

Sullivan added that he expects the virtual choir to make more music during this period of social distancing. Most importantly, he said he hopes the video inspires people to connect, and serve as a reminder that we're all in this together.

