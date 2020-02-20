BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're still about five months out from the 11 Day Power Play at HarborCenter, but in just a few weeks, you can enjoy a beer that's not only brewed here in Western New York but benefits the event.

The beer is called the 11 Day Power Pils, and it's being brewed by Thin Man Brewery right now.

Proceeds of the beer is going toward the 11 Day Power Play's big goal.

"This year we have a $2 million goal to fight cancer in our community," said Amy Lesakowski, the 11 Day Power Play co-founder. "We're benefiting Roswell, Camp Good Days, Make A Wish and Children's Hospital."

The 11 Day Power Pils will be available March 18 in grocery stores, at Thin Man Brewery and in Western New York in bars and restaurants to help support the event.

And as for the 11 Day Power Play, that begins July 8 and goes until July 19 at HarborCenter.

You can donate right now on the event's website.

RELATED: City Shaper: Amy Lesakowski

RELATED: Young leukemia patient shows why he is #OwenStrong

RELATED: $1.6 million raised from 11 Day Power Play