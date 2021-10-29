Friday is final day to enter prize raffle benefiting Roswell Park's Angel Fund

A West Seneca cancer survivor and his wife are raffling off more than $15,000 in prizes to benefit Roswell Park's Angel Fund, which helped them pay for treatment.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Dave Hubert survived throat cancer and much of his treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was paid for by the Angel Fund. For the second year in a row, Hubert and his wife Pam and paying-it-forward and replenishing the Angel Fund through a huge prize raffle.

Those wishing to participate must donate at least $10 to the online raffle site by noon on Friday, Oct. 29. The drawing will be held Friday evening.

The Huberts are raffling off prizes like a bass guitar signed by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls, Buffalo Bills and Marv Levy autographed memorabilia, a Buffalo fire pit, gift certificates and more. They've already raised $5,000 this year and all of it will be donated to Roswell Park's Angel Fund.

According to Roswell Park's website, "There are times when patients and their families experience extraordinary financial challenges when diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment. Such challenges may include medication costs, childcare expenses, catastrophic events, or durable medical equipment needs... Roswell Park has some funds available to assist with these expenses. The Social Work Department administers the fund according to legal and regulatory requirements. The patient will be assessed by a social worker who will determine financial need and work with the patient to identify available resources including the Angel Fund."

The Angel Fund covered $8,000 for the Hubert's high insurance deductible.

"We didn't ask for it. We didn't know about it. They just took care of it," Hubert said. "There's enough to worry about with getting out of bed everyday and going to treatments. But then when you have to worry about the bills coming in from the insurance company, and they just took care of a big part of it."

The Huberts weren't obligated to repay it, but they did through prize raffle last year. They say they raised $8,700 and gave it all back to the Angel Fund.

The Huberts would like to thank the businesses and individuals who have donated to their raffle.

In total the are six prize packages valued at well over $15,000. It is $10 to enter to win one prize package and $25 for three entries.

