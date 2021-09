Opening September 18th on Main Street

Popular autumn attraction, the Great Pumpkin Farm, is opening this weekend in Clarence. Rides, games, a petting zoo and playground join thousands of pumpkins in ushering in a fall tradition in WNY.

There is a charge for entry on the weekend, weekdays are free (but the amusement rides are not operating.

The attraction in on Main Street near the Newstead and Clarence border.