Good Neighbors: West Seneca cancer survivor has pumpkin tribute garden and prize raffle for Roswell Park

Dave Hubert and his wife, Pam, are collecting personalized pumpkins for their tribute garden for Roswell Park. They're also raising thousands for the Angel Fund.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Anyone who's battled cancer know it takes more than just a physical and emotional toll on patients, there is also the financial toll. This week's 2 On Your Side "Good Neighbors" are paying-it-forward and doing their part to help.

When Dave Hubert of West Seneca of West Seneca was diagnosed two years ago with throat cancer.

"The doctor told me back then, 'You're going to go through hell, but you're going to survive,'" said Dave.

He's healthy now and recent scans have come back clean, but his relationship with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is far from over.

In his backyard sits a pumpkin patch and Roswell Park tribute garden created by his wife Pam. The pumpkins are personalized to honor other survivors, as well as those who are currently battling cancer, and those who lost their lives to the disease.

"It's a battle and these people went through alot so we're going to honor them," said Pam.

Pam and Dave welcome anyone - even strangers - to bring personalized pumpkins to their house so their tribute garden can grow. Meantime, in their garage, a collection of donated prizes grows as well.

The Huberts are raffling off prizes like a bass guitar signed by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls, Buffalo Bills and Marv Levy autographed memoribila, a Buffalo fire pit, gift certificates and more. All of the money they raise through the raffle will be donated to Roswell Park's Angel Fund, of which they were recipients.

According to Roswell Park's website, "There are times when patients and their families experience extraordinary financial challenges when diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment. Such challenges may include medication costs, childcare expenses, catastrophic events, or durable medical equipment needs...Roswell Park has some funds available to assist with these expenses. The Social Work Department administers the fund according to legal and regulatory requirements. The patient will be assessed by a social worker who will determine financial need and work with the patient to identify available resources including the Angel Fund."

The Angel Fund covered $8,000 for the Hubert's high insurance deductible.

"We didn't ask for it. We didn't know about it. They just took care of it," said Dave. "There's enough to worry about with getting out of bed everyday and going to treatments. But then when you have to worry about the bills coming in from the insurance company, and they just took care of a big part of it."

The Huberts weren't obligated to repay it, but they did through prize raffle last year. They say they raised $8,700 and gave it all back to the Angel Fund.

This year, they're hoping to add even more to pay-it-forward and ease the financial burden of others who are fighting cancer.

"For those people that need the help, it's such a good feeling that those people can get help. Paying-it-forward is what you need to do. So that's why we did this," said Pam.

The Huberts would like to thank the businesses and individuals who have donated to their raffle.

" We are thankful, grateful and blessed," said Pam. "We've got the best community. There's been nothing but love in Buffalo."

In total the are six prize packages valued at well over $15,000. The prize winners for the online raffle will be chosen Oct. 15. It is $10 to enter to win one prize package and $25 for three entries.

To donate a pumpkin for the Hubert's pumpkin patch, contact Pam Hubert at PAMHUBERT@ROADRUNNER.COM or 716-480-7706.