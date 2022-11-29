FeedMore WNY grows produce in shipping container farms

FeedMore WNY brings produce harvested from the hydroponic farms to the community on its mobile Farm Market.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You probably know FeedMore WNY works to keep the community fed, but you might not know about one of the ways they've been sourcing fresh fruit and vegetables for the last couple years.

In the parking lot of FeedMore's headquarters on James E. Casey Drive in Buffalo sit a pair of container farms, where the organization grows kale, Swiss chard, bok choy, and even edible flowers in an indoor, pesticide-free, sunless environment.

The produce from the hydroponic farms, which also use less water than conventional farming, goes to FeedMore WNY's Farm Market, which brings fresh and affordable foods to neighborhoods where fruits and vegetables can be scarce.

FeedMore WNY got its first container farm in November 2020, through funding from the New York Power Authority and the Electric Power Research Institute. This farm produced only kale for its first year, as a test of the indoor growing method.

FeedMore WNY's second container farm arrived last December 2021, through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo.

To find a Farm Market stop near you, visit FeedMore WNY's website.