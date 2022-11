On Tuesday afternoon, some players teamed up with FeedMore Western New York to hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills spent the day giving back to the city of good neighbors.

On Tuesday afternoon, some players teamed up with FeedMore Western New York to hand out hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners, while others worked with the YMCA in East Buffalo.