Pumpkinville Unveils 2 On Your Side Corn Maze

The Great Valley attraction opens for the season on Saturday, September 11th.

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. — If you're all about fall or crazy for corn mazes, you don't have to wait much longer for one of Western New York's favorite pumpkin destinations to open for the season.

When Pumpkinville in Great Valley opens Saturday, people will get to get lost in the 2 On Your Side corn maze towards the back of the property.

The five-acre maze in the shape of the WGRZ station logo started as three hundred pounds of corn seed back in the spring. Owner Dan Pawlowski says a company from Utah came to carve the design in the corn when it was only about eight or ten inches tall.

"I plant this about the middle of May," he told 2 On Your Side. "Unlike most cornfields, it's just a straight row down. Well when we plant this, and I personally am the guy, we plant it both ways, so it's checkerboard. That makes it thicker and heavier, and this is gorgeous corn. That July rain really it was tough on pumpkins but it really helped the corn."

Also, new this year, Pumpkinville has a liquor license for the first time. They added a beer garden with beer and cider from Ellicottville Brewing Company and the Winery of Ellicottville.

Pumpkinville will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. starting Saturday, September 11th all the way through Halloween.