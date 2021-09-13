Great Pumpkin Farm offering free admission for military, police and fire personnel this weekend

The Great Pumpkin Farm is offering free admission Saturday and Sunday for active duty and retired military personnel, as well as for police officers and firefighters

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is kicking off it's 26th annual Fall Festival this weekend.

This year the farm is collaborating with the Clarence Citizens for Veterans to hold "Armed Forces Weekend" on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19. In honor of the special weekend, the Great Pumpkin Farm is offering free admission for active duty and retired military personnel, as well as for police officers and firefighters.

According to the Great Pumpkin Farm, the regular admission fee will be waived for any personnel who provide proper identification at the gate. Those individuals will also be allowed to bring one guest for free.

The festival is being held on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to dusk, and will feature all kinds of attractions including amusement rides, hayrides, corn maze, the pumpkins and mum patch, Zombie Train, Apple Cannons, shooting gallery, homemade donuts, pies, cookies and pastries, Halloween decorations and special events.

And on Saturday, Professional Competitive Eater Molly Schuyler of California will be at the farm to compete in the Great Pumpkin Farm’s Hands-free World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest. This year marks the 11th year of the competition.