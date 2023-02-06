Clarence Museum Highlights Town's Interesting Past

The Main Street structure the museum is housed in was originally a church.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Nestled in the picturesque town of Clarence, NY, the Clarence Historical Society stands as a guardian of the community's vibrant past. Established in 1963, this esteemed organization is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the historical treasures that define the heritage of Clarence. The town of Clarence was established in 1808, actually pre-dating Buffalo!

The society operates from a charming red-brick building, which itself has historical significance. The 19th century structure was originally a church. Inside, visitors can explore a captivating collection of artifacts, photographs, and documents that paint a vivid picture of Clarence's evolution over time. From its agricultural roots to its present-day status as a bustling suburban town, every aspect of Clarence's history is meticulously documented and displayed.

The displays range from archaeological finds within the town, to life-saving advances in science. The Clarence Historical Society also plays an active role in educating the community about its heritage. These educational endeavors foster a sense of pride and connection among the community members, ensuring that the legacy of Clarence continues to be cherished.

One of the society's notable achievements is the preservation of historic buildings. They have successfully restored several structures, including the iconic Clarence Museum, which now serves as a repository of local history. By preserving these architectural gems, the society ensures that future generations can witness the beauty and craftsmanship of bygone eras.

Among the collections, is a room dedicated to Dr. Wilson Greatbatch. The Clarence resident was a pioneer of life-saving pacemaker technologies.

In essence, the Clarence Historical Society stands as a beacon of cultural preservation, ensuring that the town's history remains alive and vibrant. Through their dedication and passion, they inspire a sense of appreciation for the past, fostering a stronger community and a brighter future for Clarence, NY.