Three Sisters Islands offer up close experience with Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nestled amidst the awe-inspiring Niagara Falls, Three Sisters Islands stands as a captivating attraction in Niagara Falls, NY.
This trio of small islands, aptly named after the three daughters of a local military hero, offers visitors a tranquil oasis amidst the thundering cascades. We are lucky to have this gem so close by!
Connected by picturesque footbridges, Three Sisters Islands allows guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of the falls up close. As visitors traverse the pathways, they are treated to panoramic views of the roaring rapids, mist-kissed foliage, and vibrant rainbows that adorn the landscape.
It is free, as well as wheelchair and stroller accessible. For WNYers, it's a great way to stay cool and enjoy some lovely scenery. Hurry though, if you want a more solitary experience, as tourist season is fast approaching! Three Sisters Islands are accessible from Goat Island.
Whether seeking a peaceful retreat or an opportunity to marvel at the raw power of nature, Three Sisters Island offers a memorable experience for all who venture there. It is a testament to the enduring allure of Niagara Falls, inviting visitors to pause, reflect, and embrace the beauty of their surroundings.