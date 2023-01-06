Three Sisters Islands offer up close experience with Niagara Falls

American Attraction Ready For Busy Tourist Season

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nestled amidst the awe-inspiring Niagara Falls, Three Sisters Islands stands as a captivating attraction in Niagara Falls, NY.

This trio of small islands, aptly named after the three daughters of a local military hero, offers visitors a tranquil oasis amidst the thundering cascades. We are lucky to have this gem so close by!

Connected by picturesque footbridges, Three Sisters Islands allows guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of the falls up close. As visitors traverse the pathways, they are treated to panoramic views of the roaring rapids, mist-kissed foliage, and vibrant rainbows that adorn the landscape.

It is free, as well as wheelchair and stroller accessible. For WNYers, it's a great way to stay cool and enjoy some lovely scenery. Hurry though, if you want a more solitary experience, as tourist season is fast approaching! Three Sisters Islands are accessible from Goat Island.