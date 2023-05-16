Summer 2023 Canalside, Outer Harbor events announced

Outer Harbor concerts will be returning along with specialty fitness classes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Outer Harbor concerts and specialty fitness classes will be returning to the Buffalo Waterfront this summer. For the entire summer season from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, more than 100 events will be held at Outer Harbor and Canalside.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and Be Our Guest announced the summer line-up.

“Canalside is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a stellar summer lineup of activities and events, “ ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia said. “Music, family fun, exercise options, food, and friends will all be a part of the busy summer schedule. Governor Hochul is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the waterfront - which we have all worked hard to make into one of the region’s greatest success stories.”

“We’re excited to share with the community the exciting summer we have planned at the Buffalo Waterfront,” said Kevin Parkinson, vice president of finance and operations for Rich Entertainment Group.

New events this year include:

A comedy series on the Great Lawn held June 8, July 13, July 27 and August 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. Two comedy teams will compete and the audience will be the judges.

“Yappy Hour” at Clinton’s Dish and the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden on Thursdays from June 1 through August 31. Free treat for your dog will be available with a drink purchase.

The Canalside Food Truck Lunch Series from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. Starting May 17, one-to-two food trucks will be parked each week for lunch in the sun.

Family FriYay! will feature Free Play Friday with Explore & More, a kids activity zone, interactive boat building and ice cream specials at Clinton’s Dish. Family FriYay! will run weekly from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays from June 23 through August 25.

Creators at Sunset will feature local artists and vendors, live music and entertainment, food trucks and of course, sunset views at Canalside. The event will be held on May 26, June 9, July 7 and August 18.

Concerts this summer include

Gaslight Anthem - May 20

BPO and the Strictly Hip - July 15

Alter Bridge - August 1

Dark Star Orchestra - August 3

Arkells - August 12

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra - August 25

“We encourage everyone to check out some of the special events at Canalside and the Outer Harbor this summer, or simply enjoy a stroll, take in a sunset and stop for a drink at the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden or Clinton’s Dish. There’s something for everyone this year.”

“As the official health and wellness partner of Outer Harbor Buffalo, we are proud to work with the Buffalo Waterfront to connect the community with free or affordable healthy activities along our beautiful waterfront,” said Kathy Glieco, vice president of marketing, Independent Health. “The Outer Harbor is the crown jewel of our waterfront and a wonderful way for individuals and families to experience its many picturesque settings and wellness activities, from kayak rentals and Fitness in the Parks classes to our Wellness Trail and Lakeside Bike Park.”

The specialty fitness classes will feature puppy yoga, goat yoga, biking on the boardwalk, fitness cruises and salsa classes.