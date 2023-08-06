Store in Clarence is ready for a busy Father's Day, summer barbecue season

The store was originally called "Adventures in Heat."

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Kevin O'Neill got Western New York in the mood for cooking outside.

This store is a great spot to shop for Father's Day, too. Located in the charming town of Clarence, Smoke Fire & Spice is a culinary paradise that caters to grilling and barbecue enthusiasts.

This one-of-a-kind store offers an extensive range of premium grills, smokers, spices, and accessories, making it a haven for those seeking the ultimate outdoor cooking experience.

Step inside Smoke Fire & Spice, and you'll be greeted by a treasure trove of top-notch equipment and ingredients. From state-of-the-art grills and smokers to an impressive selection of hardwood charcoal and flavored wood chips, they have everything you need to create mouthwatering dishes with a touch of smoky goodness.

In addition to their exceptional product lineup, Smoke Fire & Spice provides expert guidance and personalized recommendations to help customers choose the perfect tools for their grilling adventures. Their knowledgeable staff is always ready to share tips, techniques, and recipes to elevate your outdoor cooking game. The store was originally called "Adventures in Heat."