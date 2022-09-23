2 the Garden's Jackie Albarella inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

Her "2 the Garden" segments air every weekend on daybreak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday night, Jackie Albarella was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

She was the first female engineers hired in Buffalo, and went on to create Albarella Media, which is a multi-media production and consulting firm.

"Looking back, I look back at where I am very fortunate to do what I love and make a living from it and have so much fun. I still love television, I still watch it all the time," Albarella said.