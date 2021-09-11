Buffalo Monopoly game now available at participating Tops locations

Roswell Park and Oishei Children’s Hospital teamed up with Hasbro to create the First Edition City of Buffalo Monopoly game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you love board games or are just full of civic pride, here's something to put on your holiday wish list this year.

The Roswell Park Foundation and Oishei Children's Hospital teamed up with Hasbro to create the First Edition City of Buffalo Monopoly game. It will go on sale at participating Tops Markets in Western New York Tuesday, Nov. 9, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting pediatric cancer patients at both hospital systems.

The front of the game box features a crowded Main Street scene outside of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

On the board, waterfront condos and Delaware mansions replace the traditional houses and hotels. Other real estate options include some local restaurant favorites like Lloyd, Ted's, and Paula's Donuts.

The six game pieces are a chicken wing, a Tops truck, a Ride for Roswell bike, a Danforth snow/ice shovel, University at Buffalo Mascot Victor E. Bull, and a West Herr car.