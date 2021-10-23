Trunk or Treat event held for young cancer patients

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Courage of Carly Fund put on the socially distanced event, and more than 60 families participated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids facing cancer or a blood disorder diagnosis got a special treat on Saturday morning with the second annual Trunk or Treat event.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Courage of Carly Fund put on this socially distanced event, and more than 60 families participated. Volunteers decorated the trunks of their cars with a variety of themes, from pirates to the Wizard of Oz.

"Our main goal at Courage of Carly is to provide some happiness to our kids, so moments like this allow them to be kids and enjoy holidays despite their illnesses," Megan Crawford from Courage of Carly said.