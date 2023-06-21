11 Day Power Play returns for 2023

Team "We're All In" is one of the many teams pushing a message of unity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The puck drops on another year of the 11 Day Power Play at 9 a.m. Wednesday. With that puck drop comes another Community Shift dedicated to raising money to battle cancer. The 2023 edition makes 7 years of the 11 Day Power Play.

The Community Shift has grown to more than 2,300 pairs of skates hitting the ice in three hours shifts for an 11-day marathon hockey game. The beneficiaries of the game have also grown. Make-A-Wish Western New York, Camp Good Days and Special Times, and the Roswell Park & Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program benefit each year. Since 2017, more than $8.4 million has been raised by the 11 Day Power Play organization.

Among the teams taking the ice this year is one that was formed by 11 Day Power Play original, Andrew Case. Case has played in every event to date, including two world record games. This year, while continuing the fight against cancer, he also wanted to send another message, one of unity. He put together a group of players that represents a cross section of Western New Yorkers, with a focus on celebrating diversity. The whole point is that cancer doesn't discriminate, it affects everyone, and this is a fight that involves everyone.

The goal is to raise at least $1.6 million this year, bringing the total raised to over $10 million since its inception.