Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival returns Saturday, benefits cancer survivors

The Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival is one day only. There will be corporate teams and community organization teams as well.

A dragon boat is essentially a long canoe with 20 paddlers on board.

The sport of racing these boats dates back centuries in China. Saturday’s festival will be part competition, part exhibition and all inspirational once these women hop in their dragon boat.

Hope Chest Buffalo is a collection of 120 breast cancer survivors in Western New York.

Hope Chest is a positive, healthy support group for Breast Cancer survivors. We offer a unique paddling and health and fitness program for breast cancer survivors of all ages and fitness levels. Our purpose is to inspire breast cancer survivors in any stage of treatment or recovery to lead active and fulfilling lives. Hope Chest's program promotes physical and emotional healing.

Hope Chest Buffalo will actually be competing against other team of breast cancer survivors Saturday.

Basket raffles and kids activities and of course all the RiverWorks attractions as well. The weather will be great.