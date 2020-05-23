Self-guided bike tour shines spotlight on Buffalo public art

Bike There, Buffalo! is featuring self-guided bike tour that's putting a spotlight on Buffalo’s public art. The tour began Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For people looking to avoid the beach or state parks during the Memorial Day weekend, one Buffalo group is offering up bike tours and public art.

Bike There, Buffalo! is featuring a self-guided bike tour that's putting a spotlight on Buffalo’s public art. The tour began Thursday.

The tour starts and ends at the Buffalo Bike Tours Canalside kiosk, located at 1 Naval Park Cove, where people can rent bikes or simply bring and use their own. You must register for free online, then download a free app to enjoy the tour. They do accept tips.

This is the third of five self-guided bike tours put on by Buffalo Bike Tours and Niagara River Greenway. A new route will be released every Thursday through June 4.